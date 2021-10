BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Texas man was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison for his role in facilitating a violent gang-related attack. Michael Martin, also known as Aryan Prodigy from Sante Fe, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison after he plead guilty on March 4, 2021, to committing assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO