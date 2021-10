This summer, almost half of the workforce thought about quitting, and many of them did. They didn’t want to go back to the office full time, they wanted a lifestyle change, they were completely burned out. But their exits left a void in the jobs market that employers are struggling to fill. But the academic who coined the term ‘Great Resignation’ says it will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees who will take their old jobs back.

JOBS ・ 6 DAYS AGO