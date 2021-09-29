CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish consumer sentiment steady near pandemic high in September

By David Lawder, Nandita Bose
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish consumer sentiment remained steady in September just below the two-year high recorded in June, a survey showed on Thursday, as the government prepared to lift almost all pandemic restrictions within weeks. The government has named Oct. 22 as its target date to drop most restrictions, with...

The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
agdaily.com

Farmer sentiment declines in September; inflation expectations jump

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer declined in September, down 14 points to a reading of 124. With producers feeling less optimistic about both current conditions on their farming operations as well as their expectations for the future, this is the weakest farmer sentiment reading since July 2020 when the index stood at 118.
AGRICULTURE
Metro International

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Sweden and Denmark said they will pause the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare side effects, while Pfizer will study the effectiveness of its vaccine by inoculating the entire population over the age of 12 in a town in southern Brazil.
WORLD
Metro International

IMF sees global GDP in 2021 slightly below prior forecast of 6%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund expects global economic growth in 2021 to fall slightly below its July forecast of 6%, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday, citing risks associated with debt, inflation and divergent economic trends in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgieva said the global...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry reported 3,486 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded nine new deaths from the disease. A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Irish domestic economy nearing pre-pandemic levels - central bank

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish domestic economic activity will reach its pre-coronavirus pandemic level by the end of this year thanks to a stronger than expected surge in consumption that will add to inflationary pressure, the country's central bank said on Wednesday. However, local price pressures are expected to ease towards...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Suffer as US Consumer Confidence Falls in September

U.S. consumers continue to be concerned about the sustainability of economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump, surging Delta variant threats and increasing inflation levels. Consequently, consumer confidence in the United States slipped to a seven-month low in September. The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence index stands at 109.3 (the lowest level since February) in comparison to 115.2 in August. The metric has witnessed the third consecutive monthly decline in September. September’s reading also missed the consensus estimate of the metric coming in at 114.5, per a Reuters’ poll. The metric continues to be below the pre-pandemic level of 132.6 in February 2020.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Consumers’ Views of the Economy Fell in September – Robert Hughes

The Consumer Confidence Index from The Conference Board fell again in September, falling 5.9 points or 5.1 percent to 109.3. September was the third decline in a row and puts the index 19.6 points below the June 2021 peak (see first chart). From a year ago, the index is up 8 points or 7.9 percent.
MARKETS
Reuters

French inflation hit near 10-year high of 2.7% in September

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French inflation rose in September slightly less than expected but still reached its highest rate in nearly a decade, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Thursday. INSEE said its EU-harmonised consumer prices index fell 0.2% from August, giving a 12-month inflation rate...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

The Post-Pandemic Consumer At 18 Months

New Data: Only One-Quarter Of Post-Pandemic Consumers Are Eager To Get Out — And Spend — More. Forget feeling cooped up: U.S. consumers want to get out and spend, yet only one-quarter plan to attend more concerts, sporting events and other activities in the next three months. In The Post-Pandemic Consumer At 18 Months: Spending Now, Worrying Later, PYMNTS surveyed nearly 2,500 consumers to discover how rising vaccination rates and other factors are influencing how consumers shop, play and spend at physical establishment between now and the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

China’s factory activity holds steady in September- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity fared better than expected in September, stabilising after a slump in August, a business survey showed on Thursday, with a smaller decline in production countering an uptick in demand. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.0 in September from 49.2 the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

French consumer confidence stronger than expected in September

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French consumer confidence improved more than expected in September as households' concerns about unemployment eased, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday. The INSEE official statistics agency said its consumer confidence index rose to 102 from 99 in August, hitting its highest level since June. The...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

French Manufacturing Sentiment Weakens In September

Sentiment among French manufacturers weakened in September due the marked deterioration in the assessment of past production, foreign orders and personal production expectations, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday. The business confidence index fell to 106 in September from 110 in August. The index was forecast...
INDUSTRY
Metro International

German to weigh need to purchase Merck & co’s COVID-19 drug

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will hold talks on whether it needs to make bulk purchases of Merck & Co’s promising drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19, its health minister said on Wednesday. Germany had always secured access to effective COVID-19 treatments early, minister Jens Spahn told a news conference, when...
INDUSTRY
Metro International

China’s property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande disquiet

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -Growing worries about defaults at Chinese property developers triggered a rout in their shares and bonds on Tuesday with fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group sapping investor sentiment. Once China’s top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing one of the country’s...
ECONOMY
Metro International

China Evergrande trading halt spurs asset sale speculation

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of distressed developer China Evergrande and its profitable property management unit were suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Monday, sparking speculation about a possible asset divestment at the cash-strapped company. Once China’s top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country’s largest-ever...
ECONOMY
Metro International

New Zealand raises rates for first time in seven years, more to come

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand’s central bank hiked interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in seven years and signalled further tightening to come, as it looks to get on top of inflationary pressures and cool a red-hot housing market. The 25 basis point rate hike marks the start of...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Euro zone investor morale slumps to 6-month low

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone fell for the third month in a row in October and hit its lowest level since April on dimming economic expectations, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone fell to 16.9 from 19.6 in September. A Reuters...
ECONOMY

