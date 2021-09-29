NETSCOUT and Palo Alto Networks support SOCs in mitigating security threats in hybrid environments

Backblaze announced Instant Recovery in Any Cloud—a solution to make ransomware recovery into a VMware and Hyper-V based cloud easy for any IT team. Big ransomware payments gain a lot of attention—like the $5 million Colonial Pipeline recently paid. But few realize that ransomware victims often rely on backups to return to normal operations, not the decryption tools cybercriminals provide. Decrypting data simply takes too long. Victims may pay ransom to keep their data from being disclosed, but it is often the speed they’re able to bring backups back on line—more than any other factor—that determines their ability to recover.

