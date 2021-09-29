CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NETSCOUT and Palo Alto Networks support SOCs in mitigating security threats in hybrid environments

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

NETSCOUT and Palo Alto Networks announced that their fully integrated security solutions are now available to support security operations centers (SOCs) in detecting, analyzing, and mitigating security threats in complex hybrid environments. “Integrating NETSCOUT’s Arbor Sightline and Arbor Edge Defense solutions with our Cortex XSOAR platform helps our joint customers...

