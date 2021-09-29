Bart's Farm sees successful pumpkin crop despite drought

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Autumn is officially here and Bart's Farm and Pumpkin Patch has opened to the public. Even with COVID-19 cases rising last fall, Bart's Farm saw a good amount of visitors. "COVID locked them in. All their activities, a lot of them, were shutdown. Nobody went on vacations. So, just two miles up the road, or three or four, they had a place to go that they could all get together and get outside," said Bart Gingrich, Owner of Bart's Farm and Pumpkin Patch.