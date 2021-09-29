Sony's new mid-range WF-C500 earbuds and WH-XB910N headphones are launching next week
Sony tends to grab headlines with the WF and WH headphone series, at the top of the game for active noise cancellation earbuds and around-the-ear cans, respectively. But if you're not ready to drop quite that much on those accessories, the company has a whole line of alternatives ready for you. Today it's announcing two new ones: the WF-C500 true wireless earbuds and the WH-XB910N over-ear headphones.www.androidpolice.com
