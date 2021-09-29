CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sony's new mid-range WF-C500 earbuds and WH-XB910N headphones are launching next week

By Michael Crider
Android Police
Android Police
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony tends to grab headlines with the WF and WH headphone series, at the top of the game for active noise cancellation earbuds and around-the-ear cans, respectively. But if you're not ready to drop quite that much on those accessories, the company has a whole line of alternatives ready for you. Today it's announcing two new ones: the WF-C500 true wireless earbuds and the WH-XB910N over-ear headphones.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Wireless Earbuds#Wf#Wh#Reality Audio#Target#Dual Noise Sensor
Digital Trends

Amazon is practically giving away the August Smart Lock Pro today

When it comes to your home’s security, you should always be on the lookout for devices that will provide extra protection to your family. There are the usual security cameras, video doorbells, and alarm systems, but among the most effective devices for safeguarding your home are smart locks for your doors. You don’t have to use up all your savings on them either, as there are offers like Amazon’s $131 discount for the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $230.
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

A love letter to the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Everyone has a contrarian side. At some point you must’ve seen something loads of people loved and had the immediate reaction of “well, not me.”. And, like most human experiences, some people suffer from contrarianism more than others. I, for example, am fucking awful. Let’s take the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Phandroid

Xiaomi plans to launch a new “Civi” series of smartphones next week

Earlier today, Xiaomi shared a teaser poster for a new series of smartphones that will be announced on September 27th. The devices will fall under a new “Xiaomi Civi” branding, and are likely set to replace Xiaomi’s current lineup of Mi CC handsets. With the Mi CC devices, this gives...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Get a certified refurbished pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $180

Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-canceling models. Sony unveiled the WH-1000XM4 last year, which is the company’s latest and greatest wireless flagship headphone model. If you act fast though, you can get a certified refurbished pair of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $179.99 on eBay, right down from their initial launch price of $349.99.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

First Sigma mid-range zoom for Sony APS-C cameras incoming?

We’ve seen a lot of news about lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras of late, so it’s interesting when something for smaller crop-sensor cameras appears on the horizon. That’s especially true considering the popularity of models in Sony’s A6000 range, including the A6000 itself and newer cameras like the A6600, A6400 and A6100. These smaller and lighter cameras share the same mount as the full-frame models, but come in at much more consumer-friendly prices, and are loved by a wide range of users, including vloggers and travel snappers.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Hurry! Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones drop to lowest price ever

The best-in-class Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones are down to just £205 at Amazon. That's a whopping £145 off the £350 RRP – and Prime members get free delivery!. Sony's What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless headphones are the real deal. Offering fantastic sound quality, 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling, the WH-1000XM4...
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Samsung’s new mid-range phone trades headphone jack for thinner waistline

Here’s a question: What do you think those buying a mid-range smartphone will be more interested in when it comes to choosing between a headphone jack and the thickness of a device? I’m assuming most of you think a headphone jack will be the clear winner, even if it comes at the expense of a slightly increased waistline.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 48% OFF today

Shoppers have a variety of options to choose from when buying from headphone deals, including AirPods deals, Beats headphone deals, and Bose headphone deals, among many others. However, Sony headphone deals are always popular among audiophiles because of products like the Sony WH-CH710N, which are available from Best Buy with an $82 discount that brings the noise-canceling headphones’ price down to just $98 from their original price of $180.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy slashes prices on Sony headphones today

Sony is one of the largest and most trusted names in electronics, and today Best Buy is offering huge discounts on two different sets of Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones. If you’re looking to eliminate the noise of the outside world as well as the hassle of a cable, one of Sony’s over-the-ear options, the WH-CH710N headphones, are on sale today. If an in-ear solution is more what you’re after, the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones are also part of Best Buy’s sale today. Both sets of headphones offer an exciting listening experience, and neither is likely to last long at prices as low as these.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy