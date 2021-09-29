ICYMI: Selecting images for a family history

Now that we’ve moved into the month of October and are starting to see the trees turning gorgeous color around us, I’d like to remind you that it’s also Family History Month where we focus on another kind of tree, our family tree. (See what I did there?) Every year, I use this month to re-engage with my family research after all the summer fun. Here are some suggestions on how you can do the same. These aren’t revolutionary, they may even be things you’re doing already, but by focusing our mindset we can build a stronger connection to our ancestors and family.

