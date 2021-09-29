CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: Selecting images for a family history

By Penny Stratton
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s note: This post originally appeared in Vita Brevis on 5 April 2019.]. How do you choose photos for a family history? Someone recently asked me that excellent question. She happened to have dozens, if not hundreds, of photos and didn’t know how to start. I had never really come up with guidelines for selecting photos, but as I answered the question, I realized that I do have some rough rules of thumb:

