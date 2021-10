The Warriors elected to focus on the future in the 2021 NBA Draft, selecting young wings Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody with picks No. 7 and No. 14, respectively. While the Warriors plan to vault back into NBA title contention this season, the prevailing thought is that Kuminga and Moody won't be asked to play a big role, at least initially. Where Golden State threw James Wiseman in the deep end last season, the Warriors have more depth on this season's roster and therefore can bring the rookies along gradually, looking at any significant contribution they make as a bonus.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO