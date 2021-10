Not much went right for the National Football League’s Houston Texans on Sunday, as they suffered a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. One of the few positives the Texans could take away from Sunday’s game was the performance of former Hawkeye defensive back Desmond King. The 26-year-old from Detroit, Michigan, led Houston in tackles with nine. King made eight of those stops unassisted.

