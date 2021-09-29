CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bentonville, AR

Walmart releases list of hottest ‘kid-tested’ toys for 2021 holidays

By Kylee Bond, Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vde8M_0cCETXl700

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WGNO) — Amid seemingly endless shipping delays that businesses face in 2021, it’s never too early to start searching for that perfect toy to give during the holidays.

On Wednesday, Walmart released its list of the 39 hottest toys, as chosen “by real kids,” according to a news release . The children, ages 2 to 12 , participate on the Walmart Toy Board and are “known for their expertise and passion on toys,” a spokesperson told Nexstar in an email.

“This year, we’re proud to help customers plan ahead and shop the most sought-after toys now with our Top-Rated by Kids Toy List as their guide,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of toys at Walmart U.S., in a statement.

Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

The toys met with approval were divided by different themes, including, “Awakening Imagination,” “Fresh Air Fun,” “Not-So-Pretend Pets” and “Timeless Toys,” among others.

It’s the eighth time that the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company has released its Top-Rated by Kids Toy List. Walmart, which has approximately 10,500 stores, says it has “more than doubled its toy assortment” this year.

See the full list from Walmart below.

Awakening Imagination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQBSp_0cCETXl700
  1. 1:10 RC Hot Wheels Rhimomite ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFKix_0cCETXl700

2. Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Playset ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXMUh_0cCETXl700

3. Batman RC All-Terrain Vehicle ($49.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLzWs_0cCETXl700

4. Bluey 4WD Campervan Playset ($49.44)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhHp2_0cCETXl700

5. Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set ($49.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbrYa_0cCETXl700

6. L.O.L. Surprise OMG House ($229.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIyfU_0cCETXl700

7. Monster Jam Truck Wash Set ($29.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrf2O_0cCETXl700

8. Rainbow High Color Change Car ($49.88)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpjbi_0cCETXl700

Edutainment Expression

9. Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel ($44.88) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YgX5_0cCETXl700

10. Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Learning Bot ($49.44)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pfcut_0cCETXl700

11. Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory ($19.94)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idGoi_0cCETXl700

12. VTech KidiZoom PrintCam ($71.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vwGX_0cCETXl700

Fresh Air Fun

13. 12V Jeep Gladiator Children’s Ride On in a variety of colors ($369.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YNLz_0cCETXl700

14. Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bounce House with Built-in Pump ($69.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExoGS_0cCETXl700

15. HALO Supreme Big Wheel Scooter in a variety of colors ($39.93) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbdoi_0cCETXl700

16. Jetson Hali X Luminous Extreme-Terrain Hoverboard in a variety of colors ($178.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDxtt_0cCETXl700

17. Kryptonics 28” Cruiser Skateboard in a variety of colors ($24.97) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJgp9_0cCETXl700

18. Monster Jam 24V Grave Digger Ride On in a variety of colors ($449.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZQFc_0cCETXl700

19. Razor Miniature Dirt Rocket MX125 Electric-Powered Dirt Bike ($179.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMyBg_0cCETXl700

Not-So-Pretend Pets

20. furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn ($29.96)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSqqk_0cCETXl700

21. LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Fish Tank ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmCfo_0cCETXl700

22. Magic Mixies Cauldron in a variety of colors ($59.00); Launches Oct. 1 Walmart Exclusive Color

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12i3TC_0cCETXl700

23. Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper ($94.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNxID_0cCETXl700

24. VTech Hover Pup ($24.97) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f125i_0cCETXl700

25. Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon Color Splash Raya and Sisu ($32.44)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXIok_0cCETXl700

26. Jurassic World Stomp N’ Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex ($39.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaQWM_0cCETXl700

27. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle ($69.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9CAw_0cCETXl700

28. Paw Patrol Movie Tower ($149.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxfY4_0cCETXl700

29. Ryan’s World Rocketship ($81.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjVPk_0cCETXl700

30. Spark Create Imagine Cocomelon Bus ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEZoQ_0cCETXl700

31. Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu ($79.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngSYo_0cCETXl700

Timeless Toys

32. Baby Alive Lulu Achoo ($52.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upMJ5_0cCETXl700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFlbq_0cCETXl700

33. Barbie Blonde and Black Hair Styling Head Tie-dye ($29.84)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXdr6_0cCETXl700

34. Flybar 6V Bumper Car ($99.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xHPA_0cCETXl700

35. Giant Sorry ($24.86)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEwZ4_0cCETXl700

36. My Little Pony Fashion Ponies in a variety of characters ($15.44) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apuGo_0cCETXl700

37. Nerf Hyper Mach 100 ($73.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Shbgx_0cCETXl700

38. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset ($19.96)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELxJH_0cCETXl700

39. Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger ($19.87)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

61
Followers
141
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy