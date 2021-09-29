CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devil Wears Prada Unveil Video For Heavy New Single “Sacrifice”

By Michelle Leidecker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devil Wears Prada have released a music video for their latest single “Sacrifice,” a video produced by members themselves and the song available for stream/ download via Solid State Records. According to blabbermouth.net “‘Sacrifice’ is an excellent example of The Devil Wears Prada’s continued sonic evolution, mixing an almost restrained melodic nuance with full on brutality.” In a statement by the band themselves: “‘Sacrifice’ is a song of defeat: its character is exhausted, relinquishing will in an abusive relationship. There is nothing left to fight for.”

