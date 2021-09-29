Letters: Saving solar | Sunday hours | Distracted driving | Failing female athletes | Economic opportunity

In a world full of forest fires, power outages and drought, be afraid; be very afraid. PG&E and their fellow power companies are planning on destroying personal rooftop solar in California forever. They want to raise the fees they charge solar-power generating homeowners to connect to their precious grid by up to $86. That’s not all; they want to reduce the credit they pay those same homeowners to sell their surplus energy back to the grid by 77%.()