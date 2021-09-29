Czech Village’s Anvil Meat Market shutting down on Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The legacy of a meat market in Czech Village, in Cedar Rapids, will end soon. Anvil Meat Market & Deli’s last lunch service will be Thursday. Steven Prochaska, who has been the owner of the shop since May 2020, said that after opening during a pandemic and going through the derecho, business simply didn’t get better. While his ownership is relatively new, the location where it exists has housed a deli or butcher shop for the past 130 years.