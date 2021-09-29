CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Czech Village’s Anvil Meat Market shutting down on Thursday

By Christina Valdez
KCRG.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The legacy of a meat market in Czech Village, in Cedar Rapids, will end soon. Anvil Meat Market & Deli’s last lunch service will be Thursday. Steven Prochaska, who has been the owner of the shop since May 2020, said that after opening during a pandemic and going through the derecho, business simply didn’t get better. While his ownership is relatively new, the location where it exists has housed a deli or butcher shop for the past 130 years.

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders on Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact the country and global economy would face if the U.S. hits the debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in September.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Market#Meats#Food Drink

Comments / 0

Community Policy