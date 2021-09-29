CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches ISD receives grant money to fight learning loss

By Sevrin Lavenstein
KTRE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School District has received $470,000 from the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Support grant. It is to be used for tutoring programs, classroom materials and overtime pay for teachers. Jolynn Corley, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Nac ISD, says the grant initiatives run in conjunction with systems already in place, with the goal of making up any lost ground.

