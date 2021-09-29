CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Win a Free Trip to Italy by Posting a Picture on Instagram

By Janae Price
Thrillist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalami lovers, it's your time to shine. You can win a free trip to Italy just by posting a picture on Instagram with Galileo's new Welcome to the Family sweepstakes. Yes, you read that right. The salami-making company is launching a sweepstakes that will give one lucky person and a guest of their choice a trip to the Le Marche region of Italy. The trip will also allow Italian cured meat connoisseurs to cure their own salami. The winner will also be able to explore Italy's history and culinary riches through their seven-day, six-night stay at the seaside town of Ancona, Italy.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

49 Instagram Captions For Your Brew-tiful National Coffee Day Pictures

Calling all coffee lovers, because the best day of the year is here – aka, National Coffee Day – and it's time to get hyped. Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, sweetened, black, with sugar and creamer, or with stevia, you obviously have to celebrate with some coffee Instagram posts because sometimes, a good celebration calls for a few pictures of your beloved drink of choice. National Coffee Day falls on Wednesday, Sept. 29 this year, so you have all day to get your coffee act together and figure out how you're going to pay homage to your favorite cup of joe. It's the one day out of the year where you're completely justified in drinking as much coffee as you want to (JK, that's literally every day). Once you buy yourself a delicious donut and a cup of coffee to start the day off on a sweet note, you’ll need some coffee Instagram posts to share with all your followers. Of course, you'll also need to have some solid National Coffee Day quotes for when you decide to post your coffee and OOTD pics on the ‘Gram.
INTERNET
Radar Online.com

How To Get Free Instagram Followers Instantly

Instagram is still one of the biggest names in the world of social media. It boasts over one billion users. Additionally, there are over 500 million active daily users. Instagram also has one of the highest engagement rates of any platform. Instagram's engagement rates are fifteen times higher than Facebook's and twenty times higher than Twitter.
INTERNET
411mania.com

Sony Pictures To Create First Ever Jumanji Theme Park Ride in Italy

The Jumanji movie franchise is getting its very first theme park ride, with Sony Pictures set to debut the ride at Gardaland in Italy. Here’s a press release:. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Italian theme park Gardaland create the world’s first “Jumanji” ride. The “Jumanji” film franchise has expanded into new...
MOVIES
cntraveler.com

Exploring Italy's Rosato Regions on a Five-Day Road Trip

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the battle between French rosé and Italian rosato, rosé's reputation gives it the edge. After all, the Italian variety tends to elicit memories of that mauve syrupy schlock nonnas drink playing canasta. But pink wines don’t come from one grape, but from a winemaking process using skins to stain the juice—and in recent years, Italian rosato makers have been fine-tuning the process to create a lighter, pinker, more refreshing drink. The verdict: French rosé is no longer the only pink wine to chase.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Marche#Masterclass#Ancona#Italian#Galileofamily#Instagram Live
knightcrier.org

The toxicity behind Instagram posts

I open up Instagram feeling happy and confident about myself and my body, but close the app feeling empty and my self-esteem out the window. As I scroll through Instagram, all I see is post after post of what society deems as “beautiful women”; slender body, small waist, big butt, long legs, clear skin, and silky hair.
INTERNET
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World PhotoPass Pictures Taken Today Are Free to Download

All PhotoPass pictures taken at Walt Disney World today, October 1, are free to download in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary. We confirmed with PhotoPass Cast Members at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. Guests will see this message when accessing PhotoPass on the app today. The standard...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Burger King Just Dropped New Ghost Pepper Nuggets

Burger King is spicing up its lunch and dinner offerings and serving up some serious heat, literally. The regal restaurant is rolling out new Ghost Pepper Nuggets, a hot take on a staple menu item. Just like the Burger King nuggets you know and love, the new Ghost Pepper Nuggets...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Is Turning Heads With This Picture-Perfect Beef Wellington Post

We will stop writing about Gordon Ramsay's beef Wellington when he stops creating mouthwatering videos of savory, flaky, tender, steak-filled delights. You already knew that beef Wellington was a Chef Ramsay specialty, but he just keeps proving it over and over, like with this recent Instagram post that has us drooling on our keyboards. Captioning the video, Ramsay shares, "Guys .... Worldwide Wellington is back and @breadstreetkitchen Southwark are showing us how it's done !!" The video has garnered over 1.3 million views on Instagram in just 1 day, but most followers seem just as tongue-tied as we were, opting to respond to the delicious dish through heart-eye emojis and trailing "mmmmmmms."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in knee high boots with an extra special detail

Princess Anne has just completed her whistle-stop, two day royal visit to Paris and we have loved her wardrobe for the overseas trip. On Monday afternoon, fresh from her morning at the races (more on that later) the mother-of-two looked incredible as she met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and participated in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

Watch Lizzo celebrate all things BTS with her ‘Butter’ cover

The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge has really been bringing the big covers this week. After Lil Nas X celebrated the release of his long-awaited album Montero with a crooning cover of Dolly Parton’s country classic ‘Jolene’, Lizzo has now put her own spin on the mammoth BTS hit ‘Butter’.
MUSIC
Thrillist

The CDC Added 6 New Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a long and comprehensive list of countries that it advises Americans not to travel to due to the spread of COVID-19. The list is broken into four categories, between Level 1 and Level 4, with nations and territories in Level 4 considered the highest risk locations for contracting COVID-19.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

These Glass-Domed Cabins Let You Watch the Northern Lights in Bed

Travel is still limited, at best, and probably involves a lot more daydreaming than actually traveling at this point. But if you're a planner, Off the Map Travel has a new escape that might subdue a couple of years of bottled-up wanderlust. The trip involves a stay in new glass...
LIFESTYLE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This hot new Detroit restaurant is giving you a taste of Argentina

BARDA is bringing something different to Detroit, delivering savory flavors from Argentina, all cooked over a wood fire. While yes, they do have some delicious meat dishes, that is not all they are focusing on. As owners Ignacio Gerson and Javier Baraduil explain, that is just one small piece of their culture.
DETROIT, MI
Thrillist

How to Make Picadillo, the Bolder, Better Chili

If there’s anything more comforting than a warm pot of chili on a brisk, autumn day, it’s a warm pot of picadillo. Similar in its hearty, stew-like texture, picadillo shares most of its components with chili, but surprises with a few unexpected twists. And if you tend to keep ground beef in your freezer, it makes for the perfect pantry recipe.
RECIPES
deseret.com

The best memes and jokes about Facebook being down

The world found itself without a way to procrastinate or doom scroll Monday since Facebook and Instagram went down due to a global outage. As I wrote for the Deseret News, the social media apps Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down on Monday morning due to a global outage.
INTERNET
Thrillist

Tony Hawk Is Opening a Surf & Skate-Themed Fried Chicken Restaurant

Celebrities love a passion project. Take Ludacris, for example. The rapper and Fast & Furious actor has got a cognac brand, a chicken and beer restaurant (appropriately dubbed Chicken + Beer), and he's even launched an app, Roadie. Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk is similarly channeling that special brand of celeb entrepreneurial spirit and opening a restaurant of his own.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy