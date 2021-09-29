Win a Free Trip to Italy by Posting a Picture on Instagram
Salami lovers, it's your time to shine. You can win a free trip to Italy just by posting a picture on Instagram with Galileo's new Welcome to the Family sweepstakes. Yes, you read that right. The salami-making company is launching a sweepstakes that will give one lucky person and a guest of their choice a trip to the Le Marche region of Italy. The trip will also allow Italian cured meat connoisseurs to cure their own salami. The winner will also be able to explore Italy's history and culinary riches through their seven-day, six-night stay at the seaside town of Ancona, Italy.www.thrillist.com
