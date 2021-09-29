Police looking for Norfolk man in connection with fatal shooting off Berkley Avenue

Dispatchers received a call around 1:10 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the 700 block of Rockingham Road, police said in a news release. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Police are looking for a 31-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed a woman Wednesday off Berkley Avenue.

Lavon T. Williams is facing charges for second degree-murder and use of a firearm, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:10 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the 700 block of Rockingham Road, police said in a news release.

Officers found Rikeria D. Bibbins, 25, who was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by a family member. She died from her injuries, the release said.

Police did not release details about a possible motive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

