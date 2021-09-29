CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Brown (hamstring) inactive at Titans practice Wednesday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Brown is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury and he isn't expected to be available for Week 4 against the New York Jets. Julio Jones also missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring issue. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine led the Titans in pass routes in Week 3 with Jones and Brown both banged up. Chester Rogers and Cameron Baston would also be in line for more work if Tennessee is without their top two wideouts on Sunday.

