Tommy Pham’s time with the Padres hasn’t gone as he or the organization would hoped at the time of his acquisition from the Rays. The 33-year-old outfielder missed a chunk of “summer camp” last July after testing positive for COVID-19, and he suffered a broken hamate bone mid-August, limiting him to just 31 games. Even more alarming was a frightening offseason scene in which Pham was stabbed outside a San Diego club — a life-threatening attack that required 200 stitches and left the outfielder with a footlong scar on his back.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO