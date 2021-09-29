CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Diontae Johnson (knee) limited on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Green Bay Packers. Johnson returned to practice on Wednesday with a limited session, which keeps him in contention to return to action against the Packers in Week 4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) was not able to practice on Wednesday. If Johnson is active and healthy, he could be in for a large role if Smith-Schuster is sidelined. If both are inactive, Chase Claypool would be the Steelers' top option in the passing game.

