Supervisors vote to give $3 million to address food insecurity in Orange County

The food banks of Orange County said they needed money to keep local hunger at bay, and the Board of Supervisors agreed to help them get it. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the five-member board voted unanimously to award $3 million in federal coronavirus aid to help meet pandemic-related food insecurity in Orange County. The supervisors also voted to spend another $2 million to create a local food distribution system in case of a disaster or other disruptive emergency.