OP-ED: We Need a Moratorium on the Word “Neoliberal” Until I Figure Out What it Means

By SCOTT NEWMAN
underthebutton.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything was going well for me this semester! Settling in to new classes is always a fraught experience, especially when contending with a severe mental handicap (being gay). That is, everything was going well until I confronted a frightening experience. In one of my recitation sections, a student took it upon themselves to deploy an unfamiliar term in the midst of our previously convivial discussion - “neoliberalism”.

