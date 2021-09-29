CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google's Upcoming Search Redesign May End Up Pushing More Traffic to Google Properties Like YouTube

By Jennifer Elias, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle held its second annual Search On event on Wednesday, showing the latest updates to search functions. The company touted its artificial intelligence and the ability to answer more specific and complicated queries. Google is redesigning its dominant search engine, and users may find that future results keep them on...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Spying on 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. Here's What That Means

Facebook's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp may not be as private as you think it is, according to an exhaustive report published by ProPublica on Tuesday. WhatsApp, which is the world's most popular global mobile messenger app with over two billion monthly active users, says its parent company Facebook can’t access conversations between users. However, it's also been reported that Facebook pays over 1,000 workers throughout the world to read and monitor supposedly private WhatsApp messages, throwing doubt on the social media giant's privacy practices.
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Search Ends Support For Internet Explorer 11

Google Search is no longer supporting the Internet Explorer 11 web browser, as the company says: “We did the math. It’s time.”. Malte Ubl, a software engineer at Google, made the announcement on Twitter noting it’s especially good news for the developer community:. To clarify, “ended support” does not mean...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Google Cloud#Google App#Google Properties#Bert#Alphabet
TechRadar

Google says the most searched-for term on Bing is....Google

Users of Microsoft's search engine Bing are searching for “Google” more than any other search term according to a lawyer representing Google's parent company Alphabet in an EU antitrust case. As first reported by Bloomberg, lawyer and partner at the Brussels-based law firm Garrigues, Alfonso Lamadrid revealed that “Google” is...
INTERNET
CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
SOFTWARE
wmleader.com

Google’s Search On fall 2021: news and announcements

Google is announcing several new updates and features to its core search functions for its Search On fall 2021 event. The new changes to search utilize AI through Google Lens visual searches in new ways; allow for easier window shopping online through local stores, checking what’s in stock at a nearby shop right from a product search; and introduce improvements to tracking wildfires through Google Maps, among other things.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Ubergizmo

Leaked Hands-On Video Shows Of Google’s Upcoming Pixel 6 Pro

Google has released renders of their upcoming Pixel 6 smartphones, but renders don’t always match what we see in real life. If you are curious as to what the Pixel 6 might look like in real life, then you might be interested to learn that a video shared by someone on Discord and then posted by @thisistechtoday has shown off the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro in an unofficially hands-on video.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google's cool wallpaper theming will debut on Pixel handsets but could end up on other Android phones

One of the coolest new features available with Pixel phones running on Android 12 is Google's wallpaper theming system. This automatically adjusts the color scheme of the phone's UI to match the predominant color scheme of the phone's wallpaper. For example, when we first told you about this feature earlier this year we included examples of orange wallpaper and purple wallpaper that turned the UI those colors respectively.
CELL PHONES
WTAX

Google is redesigning its search results page

Google is redesigning its search results page. The goal is to make the page more useful for users, and they’ll do this by showing you more questions, and the answers to those questions that you didn’t even realize you were looking for. The first way they’ll do this is with a “Things to know” module that will populate below the first Google information box. The module will contain aspects of the search that Google thinks you’ll find helpful. Google will also give you the option to “Refine this search,” or “Broaden this search,” and these sections contain related topics that fit either bill. Also, some search results are getting makeovers. For example, if you search for something Google thinks is about looking for inspiration, it will display visual and other dynamic results first. Visual search is already live, but the other chances will come in the next few months. (Mashable)
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Announces Search Redesign Using MUM Algorithm

Google announced that MUM will be integrated into some searches on Google Search. Google’s search results page is undergoing changes that will introduce new ways to discover and explore topics for certain searches. This new way of searching expands on the old way of searching for answers and introduce a...
INTERNET
eMarketer

The future of Google Search is visual

The news: Google offered a peek at what its search product will look like in the years ahead at its Search On livestream event, and it’s apparently more visual and intuitive than before. The details: The most transformative technology discussed was the Multitask Unified Model (MUM), which the company first...
INTERNET
US News and World Report

Google Adds Visual Search Features in Shopping, Video Push

(Reuters) -Google users can soon combine images and text in search queries, a feature unveiled on Wednesday that could help the Alphabet Inc unit expand its role in e-commerce and dominance in online video. The new feature will arrive within months through its Google Lens search tool, the company said...
INTERNET
The Verge

Google says Bing users search for Google more than anything else

“Google” is the most searched term on Bing “by far,” according to a lawyer working for Google’s parent company, Alphabet. According to Bloomberg, Google made the argument while trying to get its $5 billion antitrust fine from the EU overturned, using the statistic as evidence that people use Google by choice, not force.
INTERNET
talesbuzz.com

Australia pushes for data restrictions amid Google’s ad ‘dominance’

Https://nmmotorsportsreport.com/advert/livestreamofficial-shakhtar-donetsk-vs-internazionale-live-free-broadcast-28-september-2021/. Australia’s antitrust authority says Google’s “dominance” of the online advertising market hurts consumers and publishers — and is calling for stricter data use rules that would take a bite out of the tech giant’s profits. A report issued Tuesday by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission focuses on Google’s...
MARKETS
9to5Google

Google Search launches redesign with more images, suggestions, and ‘Things to know’

At Google Search On 2021, the company launched a redesign of the search results page that includes more images, suggested searches, and “Things to know” about a topic. One of the biggest focuses of the Google Search On event this year is the use of MUM — Multitask Unified Model — technology to better understand and map the world’s data, as well as to better share it with you through search. For Google Search, this takes the form of a redesign, launching today, that makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for, not just with text but images as well.
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Google pushes to overturn EU’s $5B antitrust decision on Android

BRUSSELS— Alphabet Inc.’s Google started its appeal Monday to overturn a $5 billion antitrust fine imposed by the European Union, contending that its Android operating system for mobile devices has boosted competition rather than foreclosing it. The tech giant presented oral arguments in Luxembourg before the EU’s second-highest court, in...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Google search’s next phase: context is king

At its Search On event today, Google introduced several new features that, taken together, are its strongest attempts yet to get people to do more than type a few words into a search box. By leveraging its new Multitask Unified Model (MUM) machine learning technology in small ways, the company hopes to kick off a virtuous cycle: it will provide more detail and context-rich answers, and in return it hopes users will ask more detailed and context-rich questions. The end result, the company hopes, will be a richer and deeper search experience.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy