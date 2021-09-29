Google's Upcoming Search Redesign May End Up Pushing More Traffic to Google Properties Like YouTube

Google is redesigning its search results page. The goal is to make the page more useful for users, and they’ll do this by showing you more questions, and the answers to those questions that you didn’t even realize you were looking for. The first way they’ll do this is with a “Things to know” module that will populate below the first Google information box. The module will contain aspects of the search that Google thinks you’ll find helpful. Google will also give you the option to “Refine this search,” or “Broaden this search,” and these sections contain related topics that fit either bill. Also, some search results are getting makeovers. For example, if you search for something Google thinks is about looking for inspiration, it will display visual and other dynamic results first. Visual search is already live, but the other chances will come in the next few months. (Mashable)

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO