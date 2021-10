ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the state of Alaska experiences a steep spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and the resulting hospitalizations of patients, 60% of Alaskans have been fully vaccinated. State doctors are hoping to see the number increase in order to keep the burden off of hospitals, but acknowledge that there is some benefit provided by having previously been infected with COVID-19, though it’s not consistent or predictable.

6 DAYS AGO