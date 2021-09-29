CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Homeschooling on the rise since pandemic

By Ameera David
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCbDk_0cCENHWd00

We are launching a new series aimed at highlighting solutions and showcasing different perspectives across our nation and especially here in metro Detroit.

It's called Two Americas.

We've been through a lot together. And while sometimes we don't see eye-to-eye - so often we all want what's best for our community.

That means having conversations and listening to others.

Our hope is to introduce you to people and parts of metro Detroit you might not be familiar with - and to bring you different points of view.

It's not about changing minds - or pitting two sides against one another. It's about understanding

“Let’s do science,” said Yolanda Williams.

“We can separate the circulatory, digestive, and nervous system,” Williams said to her son.

The subjects...still traditional. The setting, however, is new territory.

Pretty easy to see that this isn’t a standard classroom. The teacher is a working mom and the student? Her son.

After not one, but two home-bound school years, most parents were clamoring to get their kids back into a school building but not Yolanda Williams.

“I have a background in education, and this was the extra push I needed to say, hey let’s do it,” explained Williams.

With son Mason’s blessing, Williams withdrew her 4th grader entirely from the public school system, a decision that began with a desire to avoid a repeat of some experiences endured by her older son.

“Kids were bullying and picking on him based on his race,” said Williams.

But quickly evolved into a quest for stability and the hope of exposing her children to the kind of education you can only get outside of the classroom including exposure to what mom does for a living as a small business owner of a skincare line.

“For us having a building and a space for us to do business, and my kid can work here, he can see what we do, they can help and participate,” said Williams.

Yolanda--just one of several parents, across Metro Detroit taking a more permanent jump into the non-traditional.

“We love the academic flexibility. We love the cultural ways that we’re able to affirm and support one another,” said Raven Jones Stanborough.

Raven Jones Stanborough says after a year of virtual learning with limited resources, daughter Zuri Hudson asked that mom be the teacher.

“Do you think you’ll ever want to go back into the school?” WXYZ’s Ameera David asked.

“No, no, no, no ,no,” said Zuri Hudson.

The Michigan Department of Education says 290 home schools were on its radar in the academic year that began in 2019. By the time the pandemic hit in 2020, that number had more than doubled to 794.

National School Choice Week ---both tracking and welcoming the shift.

“Families are evaluating their education options and making choices based on what is best for their children,” said Andrew Campanella from National School Choice Week.

The organization says the face of education is changing as is the face of homeschooling itself - the census showing the proportion of black homeschooling increasing five-fold last year.

“There’s stereotypes - there's this narrative that might be out there because we come from where we come from or look the way we look. We’re here to just unpack all of that and to just share our experiences and our stories,” said Jones Stanborough.

State of Michigan Homeschool requirements

Michigan Home School Law

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Rise in “pay to cheat” university assignments during pandemic

The pandemic impacted many aspects of university life, including seeing a rise in paid cheating, suggests a new study from Charles Darwin University (CDU). Jon Mason and Guzyal Hill from CDU found that contract cheating, which involves a student paying somebody else to complete their assignments, rose during the pandemic to bypass online assessments.
COLLEGES
WFAE.org

Homelessness in Charlotte rises to record levels during pandemic

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County rose to its highest level in more than two years this past winter, and the number has remained higher than in past years, according to data collected by the county. Local organizations are stepping in help get people into homes but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ecbpublishing.com

Homeschoolers serve their Community

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Business Dinner Meeting at Livingston Place, known formerly as Dixie Plantation. The dinner was catered by The Porch on the Green, and the delicious food, cocktails and hors de oeuvres were served by non other than students from the Jefferson County Homeschool Association.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
fox26houston.com

Feeling lonely in your marriage since the pandemic

A recent study released by Indiana University’s School of Public Health shows that many married couples feel lonelier and experience less intimacy since the pandemic began. Living in proximity and sharing everything without time apart is difficult for marriages. Intimacy and connection thrive when there is "space" away from each other throughout the week. With demands from work, elderly parents, and children, many couples have reduced quality time and stop sharing their normal routines. Many couples assume their partner knows everything about how they feel and their daily stress, causing partners to turn away from each other and keep their thoughts to themselves. This creates feelings of isolation and loneliness.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
audacy.com

Michigan surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

(WWJ) -- Michigan hit another milestone Wednesday, but not necessarily a good one, when it comes to COVID-19. State health officials reported 6,079 new cases of the virus over the last two days, pushing Michigan’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began past the 1,000,000 mark. The confirmed...
MICHIGAN STATE
myfoxzone.com

Childhood obesity on the rise during the pandemic, study finds

AUSTIN, Texas — A study published by the CDC in September found the pandemic led to weight gain in children and adolescents. "There has been a doubling in the the rate of the body mass index increase. So the the rate that obesity is going up in pediatrics has doubled over the last year. The number of kids that are obese between the ages of two and 19 has gone from 19% of the population to 22% of the population. So we're almost at a quarter of the kids in the United States are considered clinically obese at this point," said Dr. Bradley Berg, the section chief of pediatrics for the Greater Austin region with Baylor Scott & White.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yolanda Williams
KHOU

SNAP benefits extended through October

AUSTIN, Texas — More emergency food benefit money will be provided for those in need for the month of October. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $300 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
providencejournal.com

RI nurse, dentist who defied vaccination mandate still had jobs Friday

As the deadline arrived Friday for health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their jobs, workers talked publicly about the angst they feel not knowing whether the ax will come down on them and the anguish of contemplating the sudden and unceremonious end of a career. A...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeschooling#Race#Pandemic
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
homeschool.com

October Free Homeschool Printables

October has finally arrived and fall is in full swing! While I know I am not alone, fall is my favorite season and the one I look forward to all year. The cooler days and evenings, changing leaves, pumpkins, and Friday night lights just make my heart happy. Here in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the autumn colors are so beautiful, and it is my favorite time of year to be outside in nature. Whether you prefer to spend your school days tromping through the woods or curled up with a book and a blanket, let us help you with some fun, free, fall-themed homeschool printables! Happy October!
EDUCATION
Tennessee Tribune

Black Women, Elected to Public Office, Descend on Memphis

MEMPHIS (TN Tribune) — More than 40 Black women who have been elected to public office are headed to Bluff City this week for a national conference focused on policies that empower Black women to lead and serve their communities. The National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women, also known...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy