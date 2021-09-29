Pivot to Progress: How 3D Technology is Transforming our Design Industry

The fashion industry can be cruel to the independents: those making by hand, working in small communities, and holding each other together with passion and craft. It’s why designers like Susan Cianciolo and Miguel Adrover haven’t, decades later, really gotten their flowers—but I feel certain fashion will (and must) pay attention to SC103. Sophie Andes-Gascon and Claire McKinney are spiritual descendents of Adrover, actual students of Cianciolo, and mentees of New York’s newer generation of independent thinkers and makers like Eckhaus Latta. Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, one SC103 piece is grouped with their peers in a room largely about offbeat creativity; another opens the show. SC103 is, by my count, one of only four brands with two installations included in the entire exhibition—the others are no less than Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Heron Preston. “Being in the show,” says Andes-Gascon, “gave us the encouragement to make beautiful things and to move forward.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 HOURS AGO