CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Pivot to Progress: How 3D Technology is Transforming our Design Industry

housetipster.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin this designer discussion to learn how the design community can upgrade their workflows using 3D art. Discover how to better communicate with clients in a new way, using 3D assets from your favorite suppliers. Deliver beautiful imagery before projects are executed. Learn how 3D project presentations look like in VR Goggles.

industry.housetipster.com

Comments / 0

Related
just-auto.com

Interior design and technology – Ford Nugget

In a nutshell, the Nugget design creates a three-room layout with an L-shaped kitchenette at the rear, a living and dining area in the centre and sleeping quarters in the roof. It can sleep up to four people, with a double bed that pops down in the roof space, and a second that unfolds in a jiffy in the living area. There are sliding doors on each side of the camper to make access easy and allow a nice breeze to waft through the cabin.
HOME & GARDEN
rebusinessonline.com

How Design Can Integrate Industrial Typologies into Modern Cities

The industrial typology is no longer reserved for business parks in remote locations. As economic issues, changes in technology and increased demand for skilled labor highlight the need for more localized production and distribution, industrial buildings are moving back to cities and residential areas. This presents a major opportunity for cities to reclaim and revitalize their aging industrial districts and increase employment opportunities within their markets.
DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Interior Design

The Future of Design: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond

Today, it seems everything is moving faster. There’s more to do, and seemingly less time to do it. But what if technology could help? Thought provoking to be sure, but that’s just what ThinkLab is seeking to do with the help of a group of forward-thinking participating sponsors including Keilhauer, Mannington Commercial, DesignTex, DIRTT, Janus et Cie, Koroseal, Clarus, and Lutron.
HOME & GARDEN
The Hollywood Reporter

Paris Fashion Week: 44 Luxury Brands Design Looks to Honor Alber Elbaz

AZ Factory closed out the whole Spring-Summer 2022 season for Paris Fashion Week, with fans packed into the Carreau du Temple to honor renowned designer Alber Elbaz, who shockingly died at the age of 59 from COVID-19 in April of this year. It was only in January that Albaz launched his brand, AZ Factory. Some of the pieces in Monday night’s presentation were his final creations, but they were accompanied by looks from a plethora of other high-fashion brands. Themed “Love Brings Love,” the show was a collaboration of over 40 couture houses, unified to honor the life and sartorial legacy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Karan
Person
Jennifer Farrell
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Design#Product Design#Washington Dc#D Me Deco Us#I T Economics#Modelli Creations#Nordstrom#Urban#Homegoods#European#A E#Awetv#Dwell#Mountain Living#Entertainment Weekly#House Garden
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The fashion industry can be cruel to the independents: those making by hand, working in small communities, and holding each other together with passion and craft. It’s why designers like Susan Cianciolo and Miguel Adrover haven’t, decades later, really gotten their flowers—but I feel certain fashion will (and must) pay attention to SC103. Sophie Andes-Gascon and Claire McKinney are spiritual descendents of Adrover, actual students of Cianciolo, and mentees of New York’s newer generation of independent thinkers and makers like Eckhaus Latta. Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, one SC103 piece is grouped with their peers in a room largely about offbeat creativity; another opens the show. SC103 is, by my count, one of only four brands with two installations included in the entire exhibition—the others are no less than Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Heron Preston. “Being in the show,” says Andes-Gascon, “gave us the encouragement to make beautiful things and to move forward.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
impressiveinteriordesign.com

What type of flooring can you put over ceramic tile

Ceramic flooring can come in a variety of situations well. There are so many different variations that you can make a mistake in choosing. The thing that people talk about is what type of flooring can you put over ceramic tile?. You may no longer like your selection, and would...
HOME & GARDEN
GOBankingRates

The 8 Best Side Hustles for Gen Z

Making money on the side is popular for the youngest generation entering the workforce. Nearly 46% of Gen Zers, ages 18 to 23, have a side hustle, according to a 2020 LendingTree survey. And for Gen...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Netflix
goodmorningamerica.com

Designer transforms plastic waste found on coastlines into furniture

Prince Harry, Meghan call for COVID-19 vaccine equity at star-studded Global Citizen Live. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan appeared at a star-studded concert Saturday to draw attention to making COVID-19 vaccines accessible to everyone around the world. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, traveled from their home...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

The technology innovation behind Hyatt's pandemic pivot indicates a long-lasting change in the hotel industry

At Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Chief Commercial Officer Mark Vondrasek tackles business challenges. The pandemic hit Hyatt hard, with bookings down around 90% by April 2020, Vondrasek told Insider. Technology innovation and initiatives that resonate with guests have become key to Hyatt's recovery. This article is part of the "Innovation C-Suite"...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy