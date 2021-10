Data scientist Frances Haugen, 37, a former Facebook product manager with its civic misinformation team, is testifying before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday to discuss the complaints she has made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding bad practice at the social networking giant.Ms Haugen is expected to address her allegations concering the company’s behaviour surrounding the 2020 US presidential election, its approach to hate speech and misinformation and the impact of its lifestyle app Instagram on the mental health of young women, among other issues.Her appearance comes a day after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all suffered major...

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO