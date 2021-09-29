CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

U.S., Kansas seeing record home prices

By Alec Gartner
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KH5aj_0cCELdov00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Latest numbers are showing home prices setting another record in the United States. Kansas is seeing a similar trend as the rest of the country with the highest prices ever for many homes.

Kansas family mourning loss of 28-year-old man, who died from coronavirus

Houses aren’t lasting long when they go up for sale.

“The national housing market overall is very, very tight, said Linda Briden, CEO of Sunflower Association of Realtors. “The housing market’s been underbuilt for probably 10 to 15 years, maybe since 2008, the Great Recession.”

The Kansas Association of Realtors shows the average home sale price in August for the state was $272,197. That’s up 9 percent from this time last year.

Though national numbers show existing home sales are slowing slightly.

Experts have said the pandemic, inflation, low-interest rates, and high demand are all leading to increased prices. That’s hitting many people hard, but especially a certain group.

“Brand new home buyers have been saving, putting away money for a down payment for maybe five or six years, but it keeps kind of escalating out of their reach, they can’t quite get over that hump to get that down payment down to find something that’s suitable for them,” Briden said.

Briden said owning a home can be one of the best ways to grow wealth. Without it, other benefits to health, education and community involvement can be impacted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

City officials welcome Top City Golf to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A local business is celebrating the official opening of its new facility. GreatLIFE North’s Top City Golf will provide the ultimate golfing experience to the Capital City. The concept of Top City Golf is just like Topgolf in Kansas City. The closer you can get the ball to your target, the more […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

With 60 open jobs, this Kansas jail is feeling understaffing effects

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Understaffing has always been an issue for guards in detention centers, but since the pandemic, the issue has only worsened. The pandemic, the overtime, the time away from families and the mental health effects have deterred people from working at correctional facilities. At Shawnee County Jail, they have felt these effects for a while.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Spooky season in Kansas threatened by pumpkin shortage

TOPEKA (KSNT) — People all around the country are feeling the effects of the pumpkin shortage this year as prices shoot up because of limited supply, and Northeast Kansas is no exception. Annette Jackson is the co-owner of Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center. She and her husband have been making the long drive to Nebraska […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

235
Followers
195
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy