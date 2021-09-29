Ridley Scott Says GLADIATOR 2 Will Be "Ready To Go" After He Shoots His Napoleon Film
Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott (Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, The Martian) has a lot of irons in the fire, but that’s not stopping him from moving full steam ahead in doing all he can to bring a Gladiator 2 to theaters. The director has his film The Last Duel set to hit theaters in two weeks. Then just over a month later, his film House of Gucci will be released, then an untitled Alien prequel is in the works, as well as the Napoleon biopic Kitbag, starring Jodie Comer and Joaquin Phoenix. This isn’t even mentioning the insane amount of projects he is producing.geektyrant.com
