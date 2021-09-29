Ridley Scott Says GLADIATOR 2 Will Be "Ready To Go" After He Shoots His Napoleon Film

It's been twenty long years since Ridley Scott's Gladiator was a major cinematic hit for the director and star Russell Crowe. Since then there's been much talk about a sequel to the film. Obviously the death of the main character seems to be a major hurdle to cross, but Scott will not be deterred. He says that the next project he will tackle after his upcoming Napoleon project will be the direct sequel to Gladiator. Leaked ideas seemed to go down some strange paths but it appears that Scott and his creative team will finally return to Rome for the direct continuation. What that means, we don't know but he's ready to get to work on it.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO