CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

$500,000 bond called ‘grossly unreasonable’ for Mississippi street preachers arrested after calling woman a ‘Jezebel,’ waving Bible

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pni8_0cCELOm800

Two Mississippi street preachers who were convicted of misdemeanor simple assault for calling a woman a “Jezebel” and waving a Bible in a man’s face were released from jail Wednesday after a judge found they were being held under “grossly unreasonable” bond.

The $500,000 appearance bond for each preacher was at least 500 times the amount recommended by the Mississippi Rules of Criminal Procedure for bail pending trial.

“I’ve seen bonds set in rape cases, aggravated assault cases far more serious than this, and nowhere near half a million dollars,” said Judge Jess H. Dickinson, a retired Mississippi Supreme Court justice appointed to help with a backload of cases in Hinds County Court. Dickinson reduced the bond to $5,000 each.

Allan Grant Siders and Bryan Peden, preachers for Church at Jackson, were convicted Sept. 22. Jackson Municipal Judge Jeffrey Reynolds sentenced Siders to six months and Peden to three months in jail.

The men were preaching outside businesses in Jackson’s Fondren neighborhood when Jackson resident Matthew Camp said they shouted at him and his girlfriend repeatedly using a voice amplification system, calling her a “Jezebel” and calling them “filthy fornicators.” He said they waved a Bible in his face in a threatening way and yelled at him so closely that spit landed on his face.

Reynolds said a high bond was justified because members of the church — around 30 people — or another organization that shares their “extremist” views could help them flee. Reynolds also said the preachers are a community danger because they “traumatize young children by screaming insults at their parents through a voice amplifying device.” He said he finds it “particularly troubling” that Siders “believes it acceptable to scream at a police officer that he is a coward, a sissy and effeminate.”

Attorney Joel Dillard, representing the preachers, said the bail and conviction are unconstitutional and his clients are asking a higher court for a new trial.

In Hinds County Court on Wednesday, he called Reynolds’ bail decision an “abuse of his discretion” designed to keep the preachers in jail.

“He is impermissibly motivated by a desire to silence protected speech and to punish people who he feels did something wrong through the setting of a bond,” Dillard said.

The preachers were jailed eight days.

Church at Jackson members preach on sidewalks outside places such as bars and the state’s only abortion clinic in the Fondren neighborhood. Members often use a voice amplifier and hand out Bible tracts.

The men were convicted under a statute that says a person is guilty of simple assault if he or she “attempts by physical menace to put another in fear of imminent serious bodily harm.”

Matt Steffey, a professor at the Mississippi College School of Law, said people usually are convicted under the “physical menace” statute if they threatened someone with a weapon.

State Defender André de Gruy said defense attorneys contacted him in the past week raising questions about the bail.

“A $500,000 bail is unheard of in most felony cases, so it’s certainly unheard of in a misdemeanor case,” he said.

Siders and Peden are also represented by criminal defense lawyers Cody Gibson and Scott Mullennix.

Comments / 12

In. HIM FOR,EVER
6d ago

wait.. don't we have Freedom of Speech..an Freedom of.Religion..in America... So stop saying that they should have put there light under a bushel in stead... even if you don't agree with the outcome...let there light Shine...the jail time.. Strengthening there.. Witness for.Jesus as there.. LORD and Savoir...in Jesus name Amen

Reply(5)
7
bullseye
7d ago

Looks like the preacher should have stayed out of their face. Free speech is one thing, but if you get in my face, then lights out. Religion doesn’t give cause to invade other people’s space.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi bank robber who told teller she would die if he didn’t get $5,000 now headed to prison for crime

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for bank robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. According to court records, Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, of Jackson, Mississippi, robbed the Trustmark...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Deputy U.S. Marshal dies after car crash while working in Mississippi

A deputy U.S. marshal from Louisiana has died days after he was in a car crash on duty in central Mississippi. The U.S. Marshals Service said Jared Keyworth was working in the Jackson area Sept. 28 when he was in a wreck near the suburb of Florence, WAPT-TV reported. Keyworth was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he died Friday, authorities said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Youths discover skeletal remains near rural Mississippi community. Officials believe bones are of man missing for nearly 2 years.

Two youths tracking a coyote in North Mississippi discovered the skeletal remains of what officials believe are those of a man who has been missing since January 2020. The remain discovered off of Highway 25 near the Tilden Community late Monday are believed to be those of Marc Cobb, who disappeared from Fulton on Jan. 12, 2020, according to officials from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘Don’t take any chances with him’ Mississippi authorities searching for shooter who could be possible suicidal

Jefferson Davis County deputies responded after receiving a call of an injured woman in Bassfield last week. Upon arrival, they found Laronda Harper with multiple gunshot wounds. Harper was at her mother’s residence on Lawyer Keys Lane. Local authorities, along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, are searching for Harper’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hinds County, MS
Society
Hinds County, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
County
Hinds County, MS
Jackson, MS
Society
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police call in bomb squad after person brings potential live grenade to office

A Mississippi police department is dealing with a potential live explosive at their office. According to a post made to the Oxford, Mississippi, Police Department’s social media accounts, someone brought what they believed was an inert — or dummy — grenade to the OPD station. After OPD contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) it was determined that the grenade could possibly be live.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

First-grader shot at Mississippi school to be in wheelchair for weeks, mother says; police say shooting was accidental

A first-grade student in Mississippi will spend weeks in a wheelchair after he was shot when another child was playing with a gun at school. Tylin Parker was shot last week at Newton Elementary School in Newton, then airlifted to a Jackson hospital. His mother, Antoinette Evans, told WJTV-TV that her 6-year-old son had two surgeries.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman accused of faking grant applications to steal COVID-19 relief money

A Mississippi woman has been charged with fraud for allegedly stealing COVID-19 relief money by falsifying business grant applications, the state auditor said Tuesday. State Auditor Shad White said Ethel Cain was arrested in Bolivar County after she was indicted for fraud related to the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) “Back to Business” grant program.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Gibson
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man, woman charged with embezzlement in unrelated cases from same county

Agents with the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office announced unrelate embezzlement indictments Monday of two Yalobusha County residents — one a former sheriff and the other a hospital employee. Auditor Shad White said former Yalobusha County Sheriff William “Lance” Humphreys and former Yalobusha General Hospital employee Katherine Rotenberry Brown were indicted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Rape#Preacher#Mississippi Supreme Court#Church#Jackson Municipal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Magnolia State Live

$1 million in COVID-19 funds are missing. Mississippi councilman wants to get to the bottom of the issue.

A leader of Mississippi’s largest city says he wants to know what happened to at least $1 million federal COVID-19 funds that have ended up missing. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes spoke to Jackson news sources about what he claims is the misuse of federal monies the city received during the pandemic, funds he says have not been accounted for.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
48K+
Followers
4K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy