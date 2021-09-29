Nevada football notes: Wolf Pack focused on a faster start against Boise State

After three series in its season opener against Cal, the Nevada football team trailed, 14-0. After two plays in its game against Kansas State, the Wolf Pack was down 7-0. Fast starts have not been Nevada's forte so far this season, with the Wolf Pack defense allowing touchdowns on all three of its opening series in 2021 with the Nevada offense going three-and-out twice (it did score a touchdown on its first series against FCS Idaho State). Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell is focused on getting Nevada off to a faster start against Boise State on Saturday.