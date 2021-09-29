CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Super Bowl winner makes bold claim about Sam Darnold’s MVP chances

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has been named as a potential NFL MVP candidate by a Super Bowl-winner turned ESPN analyst. It’s still early days in Darnold‘s tenure with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback has made a hugely impressive start following his trade from the New York Jets, leading his team to a 3-0 record and already looking like a surprise playoff contender if results continue in a similar fashion.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Sam Darnold Is Going Viral

Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is no stranger to making some bold statements. But he’s raising a lot of eyebrows this morning with a statement he made about Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. On Sunday, Bradshaw declared that the Panthers’ trade for Darnold was a...
NFL
chatsports.com

5 key observations from Sam Darnold’s performance at the Texans

What were the key observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold’s performance at the Houston Texans in Week 3?. All eyes were on Sam Darnold during his first taste of primetime since joining the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback started the season in encouraging fashion over the first two weeks, but it was vital he continued this positive momentum at the Houston Texans in a crucial Thursday Night Football clash.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

NFL’s post-Adam Gase all-time team: Sam Darnold hops aboard

The legend of post-Adam Gase success stories continues. It’s no secret at this point that once players escape from the clutches of Adam Gase, they tend to improve … drastically. It’s only been three games so far, but former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks to count as this...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Former Jets QB Chad Pennington Believes Best Is Yet to Come For Sam Darnold

Through the first two weeks of the season, Sam Darnold has shown that a change in scenery can sometimes be the best medicine. The ex-Jets quarterback has led his Carolina Panthers to two victories, one over his former team and another over the Saints. In those two games, Darnold has...
NFL
USA Today

Sam Darnold has arrived for the Panthers

Sam Darnold was traded from the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 NFL offseason, signaling a changing of the guard for the Jets franchise. Through three weeks of the 2021 season, Sam Darnold has already proven to be a legitimate quarterback worthy of the top-10 draft selection he was in 2018.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Sam Darnold’s 2 touchdowns help Panthers to convincing victory over Texans

Sam Darnold had two touchdowns and D.J. Moore had more than 100 receiving yards as the Carolina Panthers took care of the Houston Texans on Thursday night, 24-9. Darnold was 23-for-34 with 304 passing yards but the scores came from his legs. The former first-round pick of the New York...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Jets#American Football#Espn#The Carolina Panthers
FanSided

Grading Sam Darnold’s first three games as Carolina Panthers QB

How has Sam Darnold fared over his first three games as quarterback of the Carolina Panthers in 2021?. It certainly hasn’t been dull for Sam Darnold over the first three weeks of the 2021 season. The Carolina Panthers place a significant amount of faith in the quarterback to acquire him via trade from the New York Jets, which was a make-or-break move both for the player and the organization in no uncertain terms.
NFL
NJ.com

Panthers’ Sam Darnold is making Jets’ Joe Douglas look silly

Don’t look now, but Sam Darnold is 3-0. The Carolina Panthers remained perfect on the season with a 24-9 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Darnold, the No. 3 pick overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, threw for 304 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Panthers to victory.
NFL
Audacy

WATCH: Sam Darnold’s blocking technique needs work

New York pulled the plug on its failed Sam Darnold experiment this offseason by trading the former third overall pick to Carolina. And wouldn’t you know it, he’s been brilliant in his debut season for the Panthers, leading Carolina to its first 3-0 start since 2015. Coincidentally, that was the last time Carolina reached the Super Bowl, ultimately losing to Peyton Manning (in his final NFL game) and the Denver Broncos.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sam Darnold’s Thursday night performance

That’s the question a lot of NFL fans and media members are asking themselves following Thursday Night Football’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Darnold completed 23 of 34 passes for 304 yards and rushed for two touchdowns as the Panthers moved to 3-0 following a 24-9 victory. Sure, the Texans aren’t world-beaters, but Darnold’s latest effort is matched by his previous ones this season, which includes a 305-yard, two-touchdown performance in his last game as well.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam Darnold’s 5-yard touchdown run gives Panthers an early lead

The Panthers went three-and-out on their first possession, though the Carolina sideline didn’t appreciate a non-call on Vernon Hargreaves‘ early contact with DJ Moore. Carolina didn’t need any help on its second possession. The Panthers went 88 yards in 10 plays. Darnold, who went 1-for-3 for 7 yards on the...
NFL
FiveThirtyEight

Carolina’s Defense Has It Looking Like A Contender — If Sam Darnold And The Offense Can Keep Up

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Haason Reddick isn’t easily fooled. Both his sacks1 of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 2 came on play-action fakes that he completely ignored. So when Reddick was asked after the game if he was surprised at the Panthers’ 2-0 start, he kept it one hundred: “I wouldn’t lie,” he said. “Right now, we are exceeding where I thought we could be and it’s surprising to me.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy