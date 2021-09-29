CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provincetown, MA

Pilot appeared to try to abort landing before Cape Cod crash

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cCEKjro00

The pilot of a plane that crashed on Cape Cod this month may have been trying to abort the landing in heavy rain before the plane crashed into trees beyond the runway and burst into flames, according to federal investigators.

Another pilot for the same airline, Cape Air, told investigators the plane was traveling “a little faster than it should be” when it touched down, and he knew it would not be able to stop on the wet runway, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday in a preliminary report.

The second pilot saw the plane try to take off again, but it wasn’t climbing fast enough. After clearing a fence, “The airplane disappeared into the trees, and he then saw a ball of flames,” the report recounted.

The pilot and six passengers on the Cape Air Cessna 402 from Boston were seriously injured but survived the Sept. 9 crash near Provincetown, Massachusetts.

The pilot was not identified. The preliminary report indicates he is very experienced, with 17,617 flight hours, including 10,000 hours in Cessna 403 planes.

Investigators did not give an opinion about the cause of the accident. It usually takes the NTSB a year to 18 months to write a final report and reach a decision about cause.

The pilot who witnessed the crash was in another plane holding on the ground as Cape Air flight 2072 approached Provincetown Municipal Airport. He said the pilot of flight 2072 radioed to ask if the airport lights were on, and he replied that they were — and that visibility was improving as the rain eased.

The NTSB said airport surveillance video appeared to show that it was raining heavily at the time, and a splash of water could be seen as the plane landed. There was also a tailwind, which would make stopping more difficult.

The plane settled upright about 200 feet (60 meters) from where it first struck the trees, the NTSB said. The fire destroyed parts of both wings but all major components of the plane were recovered.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provincetown, MA
Accidents
Provincetown, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders on Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact the country and global economy would face if the U.S. hits the debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in September.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Cape Air#Abort#Pilot#Accident#The Cape Air Cessna
ABC News

ABC News

412K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy