Firefighters knock brush fire near Highway 135 in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire knocked down a small vegetation fire near Highway 135 in Orcutt on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:57 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a small fire along Highway 135 in Orcutt.

County Fire arrived at the north side of Highway 135 near Clark with two engines.

The fire was called the Express Incident.

Fire officials say the fire is in cut grass and was around 1/4 acre.

Firefighters were able to knock it down minutes after arriving on scene.

Crews are currently mopping up the fire.

