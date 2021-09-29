CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

By Jesus Reyes
 7 days ago
The 2021 Congressional Baseball game was held today at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. is underway.

Democrats and Republicans lawmakers faced off in a friendly game of baseball to raise money for charity. It was a close game but the Republican team came out with the win in a 13-12 game.

Local Congressman Raul Ruiz took part in the game, batting leadoff and playing 2nd base. He was hit by a pitch in first at-bat and stole 2nd and 3rd base before being driven into home, the first score of the game in the 1st inning.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended the game. Biden made his way to the dugouts and shook hands with the lawmakers.

You can watch the full game below:

The post Watch: 2021 Congressional Baseball Game appeared first on KESQ .

