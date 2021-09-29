CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron County through 700 PM CDT At 624 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boca Chica Beach, or 7 miles south of South Padre Island, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include U.S. Coast Guard Station and Port Isabel--Laguna Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

