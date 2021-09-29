John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Tundra Camping World Trucks Talladega Preview

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety team head to Talladega Superspeedway for the second race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs 28 points above the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. After starting first and leading the first 30 en laps at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway en route to his series-leading 11th stage win Nemechek began experiencing electrical issues in Stage Two which sent him behind the wall for several laps and relegated the team to a 33rd-place finish in the opening race in the Round of 8. After this week’s race at Talladega, the Round of 8 will conclude Oct. 30 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.