High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-02 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Chichagof Island, Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island and Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island, including Ketchikan, Metlakatla Sitka, Port Alexander, Hydaburg, Craig, Thorne Bay, Hollis, Edna Bay, Kake, Wrangell, Tenakee Springs, Pelican, Elfin Cove, and other communities. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Aviation and marine transportation could be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is increasing in a widespread high wind event across Southeast Alaska. Highest winds likely from late Friday night through early Saturday morning. A wind shift is likely from the SE to SW Saturday morning which could bring down weakened trees and power lines.