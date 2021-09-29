CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK

High Wind Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-02 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area, Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area and Southern Inner Channels. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

