CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 will open for NASCAR Cup Series inaugural at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 7 days ago

NASCAR officials today announced the 2022 schedule for the Camping World Truck Series and World Wide Technology Raceway, as rumored, will host a doubleheader on the weekend of June 4-5. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 will open the weekend on June 4 as a lead-in to WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on June 5. Starting times and television assignments will be announced later.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s First Career Win

The rain brought good fortune for Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Monday, as he was able to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Wallace led the way at the YellaWood 500 when the race was stopped due to rain. A short time later, the race was declared official and Wallace was named the winner.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Michael Jordan does not sign checks for losers

Bubba Wallace proved Monday at Talladega Superspeedway that NBA legend Michael Jordan doesn’t give lip service when it comes to his new NASCAR Cup Series team. One of the biggest talking points entering the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was the creation of 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Creed
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Cole Custer
Speedway Digest

Harvick Scores Top-10 at Talladega

Race Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Racing (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) ● Kevin Harvick started ninth and finished fourth, earning seven bonus points. ● The No. 4 Busch Light #Hunt4Busch Ford Mustang spent the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR Cup Series set to lose two teams in 2022

There are two teams currently competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series that will not return for the 2022 season, adding to the recent turnover. Three teams that competed full-time in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season did not return for the 2021 campaign, all one-car teams which ran with a charter: Germain Racing, Go Fas Racing and Leavine Family Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

Troconis was suspended under NASCAR’s policy that includes “Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.”. Troconis, 42, has served this season as crew chief for driver Kris Wright of Young’s Motorsports in the Truck Series and as crew chief for...
TALLADEGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Wwtraceway Com
Racing News

Talladega Race Results: October 4, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the green on a Monday in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the Yallawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule | Entries | Truck Lineup...
MOTORSPORTS
wtaq.com

Motor racing-Wallace emotional after historic NASCAR Cup Series win

(Reuters) – Bubba Wallace held back tears while reflecting on the long road that led him to his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. His victory in the YellaWood 500 came after a rainstorm cut the race short with Wallace in the lead, making him the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series since Wendell Scott did so in 1963.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series

Ford on Thursday unveiled a new design for its F-150 truck that is used for competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The new truck features styling which allowed it more closely mirror its production counterpart. Changes include an all-new composite nose surface that incorporates design character from the...
CARS
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs at Talladega results: Bubba Wallace earns first career win in rain-shortened YellaWood 500

After their arrival in NASCAR was met with a cavalcade of hype, anticipation and expectations, success did not prove instantaneous for 23XI Racing in what had been a 2021 season full of growing pains. But thanks to Bubba Wallace's performance in crunch time with inclement weather closing in, they will now be able to celebrate a Cup Series victory for the first time.
MOTORSPORTS
butlerradio.com

NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series postseason action will continue on Sunday as drivers will take to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson, who is the current points leader, is expected to start on the pole this weekend. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-race coverage at 6pm on WBUT...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy