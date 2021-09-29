NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 will open for NASCAR Cup Series inaugural at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022
NASCAR officials today announced the 2022 schedule for the Camping World Truck Series and World Wide Technology Raceway, as rumored, will host a doubleheader on the weekend of June 4-5. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 will open the weekend on June 4 as a lead-in to WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on June 5. Starting times and television assignments will be announced later.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0