COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local officials have announced a major development along Bull Street in Columbia that will potentially house more than 500 people along with new businesses. According to a statement from the BullStreet District, work has already begun on the 280,000 square foot Bennett at BullStreet. The new complex will be located between Boyce and Pickens streets and feature studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units ranging from 550 to 1,600 square feet.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO