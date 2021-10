Around 60,000 Haitian migrants could overwhelm border officials in Texas, state leadership said, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday. Texas law enforcement officials are reportedly preparing for over 60,000 migrants to attempt to illegally enter the U.S., according to the Washington Examiner. Thousands of Texas National Guard troops and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials were sent to assist immigration authorities at the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze told the Examiner.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO