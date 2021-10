Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Fairfax grocery store. According to authorities, a 68-year-old woman put groceries in her vehicle in the parking lot of Acme at 1901 Concord Pike around 3:30 p.m. on September 21, 2021, and then went to return her cart. Upon returning to her vehicle, a man was there waiting for her and asked for her keys.

