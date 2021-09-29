Community Calendar
Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com. Big Brothers Big Sisters BIG Bash • 5:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. September is Big Brothers Big Sisters Month, so come out and celebrate at MSB. Enjoy live music, giant Jenga, cornhole, & El Rey Del Taco food truck. Get a bonus free BBBS pint glass while supplies last. Event is free and all aged 21+ are welcome!
