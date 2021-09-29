Eau Claire library director retiring Friday

Pamela Westby, 60, is retiring Friday as director of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. During her 5½ years of leadership, the Eau Claire library embarked on a major building project, expanded community services and ended fines for overdue books. Staff file photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Pamela Westby is leaving Eau Claire while the library she’s led is in the midst of an $18.5 million renovation and addition project, but she’s hoping to return after it’s done.

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s director for the past 5½ years is retiring on Friday, capping off a career of more than three decades of overseeing libraries in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“Getting back closer to family is really what has made this the right time,” she said Wednesday in a phone interview.

Westby, 60, is moving to Moorhead, Minn., to live closer to her four adult daughters and five grandkids.

Kate Cook, president of the Eau Claire library’s board of directors, said it will be sad to see Westby leave after the impact she’s had within the building and beyond its walls.

“She’s been an important part of the community in her tenure here,” Cook said of the departing director.

Building upgrades

Bob Eierman led the library board during most of Westby’s time as director and he is co-chairperson of the Story Builder campaign, which is raising money for the building project currently underway at 400 Eau Claire St.

He recalled that when Westby was hired, she immediately began working on new programming the board wanted to see. But she became hindered by a building that opened in 1976 and had few renovations since then.

“The building started coming up as a challenge, as a problem,” Eierman said.

An engineer’s report said it would take millions to replace the building’s outdated infrastructure and roof to just keep it open. Westby also saw it as the right time to consider improvements as well.

“Pamela was at the lead in all this stuff,” Eierman said. “She was the one who really had the vision.”

He credits her with leading the charge to get the city to fund $11.5 million for the library project, which left $7 million to be raised from donations. Eierman said Story Builder has hit the $6.7 million mark so far.

Construction of the project began this spring and is expected to finish in fall 2022. In the meantime, the library is operating from a temporary location at 2725 Mall Drive.

Though she won’t be here to watch the construction as it continues into next year, Westby expects she’ll return to Eau Claire someday to visit the revamped library.

“I will definitely want to see it after its completion,” she said.

A place to go

During her career, Westby saw the role of libraries change from a place simply to borrow books and other materials to a building where people went when they were looking for answers.

“It’s also a force of belonging for people because there’s usually a smiling face, someone who can help solve the question at hand,” she said.

That has meant answering questions ranging from which permits are needed for home improvement projects to where people can go when they don’t have a home.

With backing from the City Council, the library hired a social worker in spring 2019 to help people who come in its doors while experiencing poverty, mental health or substance abuse issues.

The position is aimed at helping people in a comforting setting as well as handle disruptive incidents in the library that regular staff aren’t trained for. Eau Claire’s library wasn’t the first to hire a social worker, but it did gain attention for doing so. Westby said she and Libby Richter, the social worker serving as the library’s community resources specialist, have done webinars to tell others about what the position has done for the community.

It was among the numerous initiatives that Westby oversaw to offer more services to Eau Claire residents through the library.

The library also created its Dabble Box — a hands-on learning space with a 3-D printer and other technology that people can experiment with. The Sawdust City Sounds online local music database and book bike were other new library programs started under Westby’s leadership.

Replacement process

Westby shares credit for accomplishments under her leadership with the 63 employees at the library, its board of directors and the many volunteers who fundraise for the library.

“The people that I’ve worked with have been amazing leaders and we have a really well-rounded library board,” she said.

Succession planning — preparing others in management at the library for the day she’d retire — was also among Westby’s strong suits, according to Cook and Eierman.

Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer, one of the library’s deputy directors, will serve as interim director following Westby’s departure. Fellow deputy director Kim Hennings is also expected to help lead during the transition.

The library board is scheduling an upcoming work session to talk about its process for hiring a new permanent director.

“Obviously our search is going to be broad,” Cook said.

But she added that finding a new director as good as Westby will be a difficult task.

“She’s provided a lot of good community outreach and leadership,” Cook said.

Hometown inspiration

Eierman called Westby a “change-agent” who reorganized the library, but also empowered her staff to come forward with their own, new ideas.

He saw his role as board president was to not hold Westby back.

“I always felt my job was to keep Pamela going,” he said. “She is such a visionary and adept at making things happen.”

One of Westby’s changes was intended to bring more people back to the library after late fees had kept them away.

The Eau Claire library ceased collecting fines on overdue books in 2019, which also meant thousands who had their cards blocked due to unpaid fines could borrow materials again.

“I think that was one of those things that was a little unexpected as well,” Westby said.

The idea did catch on though as other libraries in the area such as Altoona followed suit.

“Reducing barriers to access to learning and literacy is one of those things I think is really important and really vital to us,” Westby said.

That aspiration reminded her of her childhood in the small, rural community of Pelican Rapids, Minn., which had no public library or bookstores at the time.

“That was considered somewhat of a luxury to own books,” Westby said.

When she became an adult, Westby was part of a grassroots effort that succeeded in starting a library in her hometown, which left a lasting impression on her.

“When you experience those things, you never forget that,” Westby said.

It led her to get degrees in organizational leadership and management, and library and information science.

During 32 years in library management — 30 of those as director — Westby has worked at numerous libraries in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Westby came to Eau Claire in March 2016 after she’d run the library in the southern Wisconsin city of Middleton.