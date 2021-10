As last Saturday’s Portland March for Reproductive Rights started moving, I watched a group of people covered head to toe in black with black umbrellas insert themselves in front. This group, carrying an antifascist action flag, is associated with the protests that have been plaguing Portland with destruction to businesses and other properties. I was startled to see them in this environment. Were they supporters? Sponsors? They set off thick clouds of pink smoke, causing people to choke and cough. As they moved to the sidewalks they huddled together and arbitrarily tagged buildings with spray paint, sometimes just painting one long green line of paint across windows in buildings as they walked. They slapped a card onto the buildings as a signature.

