Construction

Invest in our nation’s infrastructure, people who build it

By JINNY RIETMANN, JIM KINGSLEY Guest Columnists
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Our nation is at an inflection point, with a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in both our infrastructure and our people. With the economic turmoil that COVID-19 wreaked in our communities, we are faced with a critical choice: invest in equitable development that prepares us for the future or sit on our hands and do nothing. The Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota sees the reality of that opportunity and is prepared to harness the power of our workforce together with the power of our employer partners to meet the significance of the moment.

