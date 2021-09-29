Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Meditation Spot Guide - Where To Increase Your Health
Though Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a cute and colorful game, its art style belies the tough battles you'll fight as you make your way through it. Bosses and regular enemies alike can pummel Kena with big hits that can quickly take her down, even at easier difficulties. Luckily, there are ways to make yourself more resilient, in the form of special meditation locations scattered throughout the game. Meditate at one of these spots and you'll increase Kena's total health--but only some of these locations are obvious, while many more require you to seek them out.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0