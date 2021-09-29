CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Meditation Spot Guide - Where To Increase Your Health

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a cute and colorful game, its art style belies the tough battles you'll fight as you make your way through it. Bosses and regular enemies alike can pummel Kena with big hits that can quickly take her down, even at easier difficulties. Luckily, there are ways to make yourself more resilient, in the form of special meditation locations scattered throughout the game. Meditate at one of these spots and you'll increase Kena's total health--but only some of these locations are obvious, while many more require you to seek them out.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Honor Adira - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Honor Adira quest in The Village area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 00:12 - Meditation Spot #7 04:10 - Rot Hat (Pancake) 04:45 - Cursed Chest #9 & Rot #62 09:20 - Flower Shrine #12 11:50 - Spirit Mail Delivery #2 17:20 - Rot Hat (Star) 17:50 - Spirit Mail Delivery #3 20:15 - Rot #63 & Rot Hat (Frog) 24:40 - Flower Shrine #13 25:05 - Rot Hat (Zajuro's Mask) 26:00 - Spirit Mail Delivery #4 29:40 - Rot #64 30:45 - Cutscene (Honor Adira) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

When things look good, it can mask some of the deficiencies that can slip beneath the surface. Yet, when you are required to spend a significant amount of time with something, those cracks will appear regardless. Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems to have found itself falling into this category, with the studio’s debut effort providing a visual feast for the eyes, even as it stumbles somewhat around gameplay and storytelling.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New World Crafting Guide: How To Make Better Gathering Tools

Crafting is a huge part of Amazon's MMO New World. There are 17 crafting-related skills in total, ranging from logging and mining to weaponsmithing and jewelcrafting. While actually crafting large quantities of items can be done relatively quickly, gathering the necessary resources can be time-consuming. To cut down a tree, you'll have to hack away at it with your axe. To skin an animal, you'll have to watch a long skinning animation. The whole process can be made faster and easier simply by having better gathering tools. It might not sound like much, but having better tools makes farming runs for necessary resources far less of a chore. Here's how to equip yourself with progressively better tools as you work your way through the world of Aeternum.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adira
Gamespot

New World Leveling Guide: Tips To Level Up Quickly

Amazon Games' New World is an MMORPG of the old-school variety, where players will be leveling up their characters by completing quests, battling foes, and gathering resources. As one might expect from an MMO, this can take some time. Leveling up a character goes quickly at first, but begins to take more and more effort as players reach higher levels. That's where this guide comes in. From making sure to do at least three faction missions per day for the daily bonus, to simplifying completing quests efficiently, here are some of the best tips for your journey to the max character level of 60 in New World.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Valve Warns Tinkering With The Steam Deck Could End Your Life

Valve's Steam Deck, the company's upcoming portable PC that shares more than a little DNA with the Nintendo Switch, is an impressively compact and tightly designed machine. It's built in a very specific way, and although you can open it up and swap out some of the internal parts, Valve is strongly recommending you not do that. But they are going to show you how anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New World Ammunition Guide: How To Make Iron Cartridges Bullets And Flint Arrows

Amazon's MMO New World is filled with danger at every turn, and whether it's fighting off hostile players from the opposing faction or taking on monstrous NPCs, it's never a bad idea to have a ranged weapon in your arsenal. The only downside is that ranged weapons like the musket and bow require ammunition. Using a ranged weapon regularly will quickly run through the ammunition supplies you might find simply from looting the environment, and acquiring more ammo can be difficult in the game's early stages.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meditate#Corruption#Art Style#Kena Bridge Of Spirits#Yanks
Gamespot

Warframe Halloween Event Brings New Skins And Exclusive Rewards Starting Today

The new Halloween event in Warframe offers cosmetics both new and old, along with a newly released free-to-play quest. While the event doesn’t offer much for new players, it is an opportunity to color the already H. R. Giger-tinged Warframe with some seasonal goodies. The content is split into three distinct elements: Nights of Naberus, Day of the Dead, and Chains of Harrow.
VIDEO GAMES
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Meditation
Only In Colorado

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Colorado Costs Less Than $50 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Do you wish you could escape the hustle and bustle of the modern world for something a little more quiet and simple? While this may sound nearly impossible, the Centennial State is home to some accommodations that are as downright secluded as they are historical and affordable, like this quaint Colorado cabin that costs less than […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Colorado Costs Less Than $50 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

8 best essential oil diffusers that give your home a sense of calm

Whether you take inspiration from Instagram (hello floating shelves laden with plants), or simply like to pay attention to the little details, more of us are upgrading our living environments than ever before.It’s therefore unsurprising that there’s been an uptick in demand for candles, reed diffusers, and room perfumes. Experts call this focus on scenting the house “scentscaping”, aka zoning areas where scent will direct mood or energy levels. And by far the most popular and efficient way to achieve this, is by using essential oil diffusers.These primarily fall into two categories. Some require filling with water laced with an...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Flea and Tick Treatments for Dogs

Fleas and ticks are an annoying part of having a pet, but there are multiple solutions to make life easier for both of you. Stop your dog from itching and scratching in agony, and help yourself keep your home flea and tick-free. There are plenty of healthy and organic shampoos out there to choose from, as well as combs, sprays, and chews. Since tick season has become a yearly phenomenon with warmer winters and the cold not killing them off in time, it’s now more important than ever to check your dog for ticks and fleas, especially if you live...
PETS
Apartment Therapy

Our Place Is Having a Surprise Sale on the Popular Always Pan — Snag Your Favorite Color ASAP!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve written a lot about the Always Pan from Our Place after trying it out for the first time last year — and for good reason! For the uninitiated, it’s a nonstick do-it-all pan that can be used for everything from steaming dumplings to frying rice and searing chicken thighs, and hence it’s become the everyday go-to pan for many Kitchn staffers as well as readers. There’s just so much to love about this pan: It’s simple, versatile, and right now, for a limited time only, it’s on major sale, just in time for holiday gifting! Normally priced at $145, the Always Pan can be scored for just $115 (the $30 discount is applied automatically at checkout) — and given that it does all the work of eight pieces of cookware, this is a pretty sweet deal.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Ohio

Conkle’s Hollow Gorge Trail Is An Easy Ohio Hike That Transforms Into A World Of Fall Colors Each Year

Hiking is one of our favorite fall pastimes in Ohio. While you can find plenty of all-day hiking excursions, sometimes it’s best to pick an easier trail that allows you plenty of time and energy to admire your surroundings. That’s certainly the case with Conkle’s Hollow Trail. This relatively short-and-sweet hike will take you through […] The post Conkle’s Hollow Gorge Trail Is An Easy Ohio Hike That Transforms Into A World Of Fall Colors Each Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Vet-recommended flea preventatives and treatments for your cat, from collars to spot-on solutions

Fleas can be a problem no matter how clean your home is, so it’s important to ensure that your feline friends are fully protected from the tiny insects.According to Caroline Reay, head of veterinary services at Blue Cross, it can be easy for your cat to pick up fleas, even if they live indoors, as the wingless creatures can jump up to 100 times their body length and “can be easily brought into the house on shoes, clothing or other pets”.As with most things, prevention is better than cure, but if you’re concerned your cat might have already picked up...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy