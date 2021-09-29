Louisiana receives approval to extend DSNAP due to high applicant volumes

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.

COLLEGES ・ 12 HOURS AGO