Aljamain Sterling blasts ‘moron’ Petr Yan, plans to ‘slap the f**k out of him’ if they rematch

By Cole Shelton
 7 days ago
Aljamain Sterling wants it known that the bantamweight division is in this mess because of Petr Yan. At UFC 259 in March, Yan was looking to defend the belt for the first time when he took on Sterling. Early on, Sterling had success but after that, the Russian began to take over and was on his way to winning the fight. Yet, in the fourth round, he threw an illegal knee and Sterling couldn’t continue so the fight was ruled a DQ and Sterling became the champ.

www.bjpenn.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
