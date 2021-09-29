CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Low pay, lack of funding fueling Arizona's bus driver shortage

ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGGAr_0cCEFv6f00

The shortage of school bus drivers is impacting the state of education daily. It is an issue ABC15 has been reporting on for years, but one that is now reaching crisis levels.

Phoenix's Madison School District celebrated their drivers Wednesday, hosting a surprise day of appreciation to thank employees like Kim Gaines for all their hard work.

"Twenty-five years, my mom drove for 30," said Gaines. "It's definitely the students, I mean they're just, they are great and it's a lot of fun."

Gaines is the lead trainer in the district and with staffing down 25%, Madison is working hard to get more trainees on board. The district is now advertising incentives like $500 hiring stipends, on-site training for a commercial driver's license, and higher pay to help ease the growing impact on students and their families.

"For many students, it's their only way to get to school or get back home," said Deputy Superintendent Lori Garvey. "Some of our routes had to become longer, we aren't able to provide all of the shuttles that we used to from central places to our schools."

Heidi Vega with the Arizona School Boards Association says the years-long shortage is only getting worse and it is rooted in a bigger issue.

"We continue to be one of the lowest-funded states across the nation and that's just something that we cannot ignore," said Vega.

She says low pay is a major factor driving, or keeping people away, but also the increasing tensions surrounding public education, especially over these past two years.

"That toxic climate, or that negative perception," said Vega.

So as districts across the state roll out new ways to keep their buses on the roads, Gaines has this to say for anyone who may be interested in getting behind the wheel.

"It's one of the best jobs I've ever done," said Gaines.

Officials say job openings are district specific so if you're interested, check your district's website to apply.

Comments / 1

Steff Stuff
7d ago

There is a shortage in every job out there. People are not willing to work like they once used to. It's a sad day and Era to live.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC15 Arizona

APS, Commissioners debate reasons for rate increase request

PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service (APS) spent Tuesday justifying its latest rate increase to utility regulators. In the second of a three-day special open meeting to determine how much the company can recover and include in rates, the five members of the Arizona Corporation Commission spent the day debating dozens of amendments that each wants to be included in the final package.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

3K+
Followers
763
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy